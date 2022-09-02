Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September

Almost Friday Sporting Club hopes to be Nashville’s newest and best spot to gather the crew and shed the responsibilities of the week. As the first physical restaurant concept by Almost Friday Media, the brains behind popular Instagram accounts @Friday.Beers and @Almost.Friday, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings comradery from URL to IRL – from having live DJs with a dance floor, a gaming area, an indoor/outdoor “Suckdown Station” and a VIP room for buyouts, friends can gather to eat, drink, party and play the Almost Friday way. The new spot will be located at 415 4th Ave. South, Nashville.

Steps away from the Broadway honky tonk scene, Almost Friday Sporting Club offers a safe haven for sports lovers looking to have a good time. Live DJs, gameday parties and live sports betting, along with premium game day bites and cocktails, ensure that Almost Friday Sporting Club is the ultimate Music City hospitality experience. Peak times will be Saturday and Sunday brunch, which will lead straight into a gameday party in the afternoons and evenings.



ABOUT ALMOST FRIDAY MEDIA

Almost Friday Media is a media platform, production company and lifestyle brand. Created by brothers Max, Jack and Sam Barrett in November 2019, the company originated as the viral Instagram account @friday.beers and has quickly become one of the fastest growing comedy channels and brands in the world.

Almost Friday represents a way of telling jokes about partying, socializing and the relationships we have with friends that resonates in 2022. Historically this space has been tough to navigate and tends to be dominated by divisive and polarizing voices. Almost Friday Media has capitalized on a need for coming-of-age, relatable humor by creating an incredible community and culture based around sports, television and music that is positive inclusive, and says, “we’re all in this together.” For younger generations especially, the Almost Friday brand is the definitive home for comedy and party culture.

With opening right around the corner, Almost Friday Sporting Club is looking to hire for immediate positions and interested candidates can apply online at AlmostFridayNash.com