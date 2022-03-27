Adventure Science Center just announced the opening of the EY Sensory Room.

KultureCity collaborated with Adventure Science Center and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to make the science center and all of the programs and events that the science center hosts to be sensory-inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests with sensory issues who visit Adventure Science Center.

The certification process entailed the staff at Adventure Science Center being trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will also be available to all guests at the science center who may feel overwhelmed by the environment. These guests will also be able to use a dedicated sensory room designed by medical professionals for those who may need a quieter and more secure environment.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions (1 in 6 individuals). One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which are an enormous part of the environment in a venue like Adventure Science Center. With its new certification thanks to generous support from EY, the science center is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities to have the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible while visiting.

Prior to attending an event or visiting the science center, families can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, the app includes a Social Story, which provides a preview of what to expect while enjoying a day or evening at Adventure Science Center.

“Our communities are what shape our lives, and to know that Adventure Science Center and EY are willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing. We’re honored to partner with the science center to provide a truly inclusive experience for all guests!” Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity.

“It is a privilege to help broaden access to the Adventure Science Center. Positive transformation is possible in our community when organizations have a shared purpose to enable equity and belonging in the world” said Josh Trusley, Partner, EY US. Hiren Shukla EY’s Global Neuro-Diverse Center of Excellence Leader continued “The opportunity for EY to collaborate with KultureCity to make a difference in society is core to our commitment to the neurodivergent community.”

On Monday, March 14, Adventure Science Center hosted a Ribbon Cutting Event to unveil and officially open the EY Sensory Room with several distinguished guests including Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter and KultureCity Board Member, Jason Isbell, on-site to cut the ribbon and introduce the Nashville community to this valuable resource.