FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities, and is located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall, its dramatic outdoor location is ideal for music events.
Here are 9 upcoming shows you can enjoy this spring and summer.
1April 21,2022 – Koe Wetzel
Launching his North America headlining tour, Koe Wetzel will make a stop in Franklin. Special guests will be Pecos and The Rooftops with Kolby Cooper.
2April 28, 2022 – Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert with special guest Cadillac Three will head to FirstBank Amphitheater this spring. Lambert also announced “The Bandwagon Tour” with Little Big Town and while they are not scheduled for the Franklin concert, it is local for the band and you never know who might show up.
3May 1, 2022 – Nine Inch Nails
Nine Inch Nails announced a series of U.S. shows – its first outing since 2018’s acclaimed COLD AND BLACK AND INFINITE tour. The headline run will kick off on April 28 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC followed by a Franklin stop.
4 May 6, 2022 – Willie Nelson
Nelson has recently canceled indoor concerts but released this date at FirstBank Amphitheater in May. Nelson will have special guest Charlie Crockett.
5May 22, 2022 – for King & Country
Just as the season ended last year, FirstBank announced for King & Country’s concert this May.
The local duo comprised of Joel and Luke Smallbone will release a new album in March, their first of new music in three years.
6May 24,2022 – Halsey
Halsey announced their Love and Power Tour in support of their critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.
The supporting acts on the tour will be Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress.
7July 19, 2022 – Josh Groban
Josh Groban brings his Harmony Summer 2022 tour to FirstBank Amphitheater on July 19 with a special guest, the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
8July 27, 2022 – Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind announced US Tour ‘SUMMER GODS: 25 YEARS IN THE BLIND’ WITH TAKING BACK SUNDAY & HOCKEY DAD. A portion of the proceeds from each tickets goes to benefit Seatrees.
9July 28, 2022 – Cody Johnson
Johnson announced his tour for 2022 which begins in Jan. 2022 in Highland Heights, Ky before reaching Franklin in July.
Remember when Cody Johnson filmed his music video for “Dear Rodeo” with Reba at MTSU, maybe we can expect a special guest in Franklin?