RELEASE DATE: 4/16/2022 – Mega Millions® jackpots can be won anytime, anywhere! Just one draw after it was won in Minnesota, the jackpot was hit again – this time in Tennessee! One ticket matched all six numbers in the April 15 drawing – the white balls 4, 17, 20, 46 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 23 – to win the prize of $20 million ($11.9 million cash).

It’s the first time since July 2016 that jackpots have been won in consecutive drawings. And it’s Tennessee’s second-ever Mega Millions jackpot win; the first was on January 3, 2014.

Also on Friday night, one ticket sold in Iowa matched all five white balls to win the game’s second prize of $1 million. Seven tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball for a third tier win. Two are worth $40,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 4X on Friday night. The other five win the standard $10,000 prize.

In addition to the jackpot winning ticket, there were 327,524 other prizes won in the April 15 drawing across all prize tiers.

This was the fourth Mega Millions jackpot already won this year! The fun started with a $426 million prize in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8, plus the $110 million won in Minnesota on Tuesday.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, April 19, resets to its current starting value of $20 million ($11.9 million cash).