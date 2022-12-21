7 Places to Ice Skate in Middle Tennessee

This year Nashville is number 26 on Lawnstarter’s list of Best Cities to Ice Skate. Usually reserved for places with snowier climates, when rating cities to receive a ranking they looked at access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. Of course, they also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, figure skating competitions, and Google searches.

Nashville is one of only two Southern cities in the top 30 on the list, the other being Huntsville, Alabama. Out of two hundred cities ranked in the country, Nashville MSA rates 35 in rink access, 14 in gear access, 30 in access to skating lessons, 12 in popularity and 48 in climate.

The Nashville Predators created hockey love and the increase in youth hockey leagues is sure to be one of the reasons the city has moved up the list. Of course, it is also a lot of fun, especially this time of year. Check out all of the places to skate below!