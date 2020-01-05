More than 60 Tennessee Soccer Club (TSC) female players received distinct recognition in the form of team and individual awards and accomplishments as a result of their outstanding performance this fall 2019 high school soccer season.

Seven high school programs with at least one TSC player were crowned State Champions or finished the season as State Runners Up. There were also many individual awards and honors received at the local, state, regional and national levels.

A list of these team and individual player achievements is below.

State Championship Teams with TSC Players

Ravenwood High School – Brentwood, TN

Greenwood High School – Bowling Green, KY

Battleground Academy – Franklin, TN

Briarcrest Christian School – Eads, TN

State Runner-Up Teams with TSC Players

Brentwood High School – Brentwood, TN

Christ Presbyterian Academy – Nashville, TN

Father Ryan High School – Nashville, TN

Nolensville High School – Nolensville, TN

All-District Players

Player Name Team Abby Reymann 2002 Showcase Abby Thornton 2005 ECNL Abigail Pulido 2002 Showcase Alex Barnhill 2003 Showcase Blue Allison Luckhardt 2001/02 ECNL Ameryn Hudgens 2003 Showcase White Anna Boero 2003 Showcase Blue Anna Haddock 2001/02 ECNL Annabel Justice 2001/02 ECNL Composite Annabell Procter 2003 Showcase White Ashley Reed 2002 Premier Ashleigh Clark 2004 ECNL Ashley Reed 2002 Premier Ava Distefano 2003 Showcase Blue Ava Weimer 2004 ECNL Braylee Clark 2005 Elite Caroline Smith 2001/02 ECNL Dabney Moore 2001/02 ECNL Ella Chesney 2002 Showcase Murfreesboro Ella Masters 2005 Showcase Murfreesboro Emma Grace Pence 2004 Premier Emma Placentia 2003 Premier Emma Shields 2004 ECNL Emily Sanchez 2001/2002 ECNL Gemma Jefferson 2001/02 ECNL Genevieve Schaefer 2003 Premier Gracie Buchanan 2001/02 Premier Hailey Burroughs 2001/02 ECNL Composite Haley Hannah 2003 ECNL Haley Howard 2003 ECNL Hannah Miniat 2004 Premier Hannah Morton 2001/02 ECNL Jenna Drobny 2004 Showcase Kate Devine 2001/02 ECNL Katie Bahn 2001/02 ECNL Composite Katie Whiting 2003 Showcase White Keaton Mitchell 2004 ECNL Kendall Giles 2003 Showcase White Kennedy Price 2003 ECNL Kyla Hawkins 2003 Showcase Blue Kylea Heath 2002 Showcase Lainey Callis 2001/02 ECNL Lauren Spaanstra 2001/02 ECNL LilyAnn McElory 2004 Premier LJ Knox 2001/02 ECNL Maddi Majors 2001/02 ECNL Madeline Myers 2002 Showcase Murfreesboro Madi Majors 2001/02 ECNL Composite Maggie Drobny 2004 Showcase Marcela Forero Pretto 2003 Showcase McCall Burkhalter 2001/02 ECNL Composite Mia Roberts 2001/2002 ECNL Mikayla Fantine 2001/02 ECNL Composite Molly Smith 2004 Showcase Morgan Greene 2001/02 ECNL Natalie Myers 2006 Premier Reagan Smiley 2004 ECNL Rivers Abshere 2003 Showcase Blue Sabrina White 2002 Showcase Murfreesboro Samantha Deems 2001/02 Premier Shelby Nickal 2003 Showcase White Sophia Finol 2003 Showcase Blue Summer Elmore 2001/02 ECNL Composite Sydney Ham 2001/02 ECNL Composite Sydney Hammond 2001/02 ECNL Composite Taylor Bertotti 2003 Showcase White Tori Case 2001/02 ECNL

All-State Players

*Once the remaining TN High School Soccer Coaches All-State teams are announced we will update this list.

Player Name Team Allison Luckhardt 2001/02 ECNL Alyssa White 2003 ECNL Caroline Betts 2003 ECNL Emma Shields 2004 ECNL Emily Sanchez 2001/2002 ECNL Eva Schreiber 2004 Showcase Haley Howard 2003 ECNL Hannah Morton 2001/02 ECNL Kate Devine 2001/02 ECNL Kendall Giles 2003 Showcase White Mia Roberts 2001/02 ECNL Morgan Greene 2001/02 ECNL Sydney Ham 2001/02 ECNL Composite Sydney Hammond 2001/02 ECNL Composite Tori Case 2001/02 ECNL

State Player of the Year

Anna Haddock – Greenwood High School – Bowling Green, KY

United Soccer Coaches All-South Players

Tori Case – Ravenwood High School – Brentwood, TN

Kate Devine – Brentwood High School – Brentwood, TN

Morgan Greene – Brentwood High School – Brentwood, TN

Anna Haddock – Greenwood High School – Bowling Green, KY

Sydney Ham – Briarcrest Christian School – Eads, TN



United Soccer Coaches All-American Players

Anna Haddock – Greenwood High School – Bowling Green, KY

Sydney Ham – Briarcrest Christian School – Eads, TN

High School All-American Game Participants (took place December 7 in Orlando, FL)

Kate Devine – Brentwood High School – Brentwood, TN

Anna Haddock – Greenwood High School – Bowling Green, KY

Sydney Ham – Briarcrest Christian School – Eads, TN

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.” Learn more at tennesseesoccerclub.org.