Detectives need assistance identifying three individuals who are persons of interest in a theft case.

On March 17, three Razor Gaming Laptops valued at $8,000 were stolen. One of the individuals distracted the clerk. The other two individuals went into the back office and took the gaming laptops without paying.

Contact Detective David Miller at 629.201.5662 with tips. You can also email tips to [email protected]

MORE CRIME NEWS