Cover plants, or at least water them well as a chance for a frost is in the forecast for Middle Tennessee overnight.

From the NWS:

Frost Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
344 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

TNZ007>011-026>034-059>066-075-077>080-012200-
/O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0001.220402T0600Z-220402T1300Z/
Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-
Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-
Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin,
Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Ashland City,
Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville,
Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville,
Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia,
Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville,
Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester,
McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, and Spencer
344 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
  formation.

* WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
  left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

