One person is dead after apparently shooting a family member and himself late Thursday night in La Vergne.

The gunman was found inside his house on Willowview Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 after an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound. The person who found the gunman called 911 and shortly after found a member of the gunman’s family on scene, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The gunman was declared deceased when police arrived on scene.

No additional information can be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

MORE CRIME NEWS