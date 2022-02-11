Van Jefferson, Tee Higgins and Jalen Ramsey all were born in Tennessee and played their high school football in the volunteer state.

Ramsey and Jefferson are teammates on the Rams. Both of them have ties to Middle Tennessee. Ramsey was born in Smyrna but played his high school ball at Ensworth and Brentwood Academy. He is often regarded as one of the NFL’s top players at his position. Jefferson attended Ravenwood and played his college ball at Ole Miss and Florida. He has grabbed 6 touchdowns this year stepping into a more prominent role for Los Angeles.

Higgins is from Oak Ridge and played for Clemson in college. He is in his 2nd season with Cincinnati.

Even if your team didn’t make it there are some players that you can cheer on as at least one of these Tennessee natives will soon be Super Bowl champions.