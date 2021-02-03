5 Dip Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

The most popular foods for Super Bowl are pizza, wings, and dips. Really, any finger food or item that is portable and easy to eat as you watch the big game, is a winner. Here are five recipes for one of our favorite party foods – dips.
1. Grilled Onion Dip
Ingredients
2 tbsp.extra-virgin olive oil
1 tsp.fresh thyme leaves,chopped
1 medium sweet onion, cut into 1/2″-thick slices
1 clove garlic, unpeeled
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. low-fat sour cream
1/4 c. mayonnaise
2 tbsp. lemon juice
2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
Naan chips or pita chips, for serving
Find the directions here at Good Housekeeping.
2. Buffalo Chicken Dip
16 ounces whipped cream cheese
1/2 cup blue cheese dressing
1/2 cup Buffalo wing sauce
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
Carrot and celery sticks, for serving
Sturdy chips (pita, corn, tortilla), for serving
Find the directions here at the Today Show.
3. BA’s Best Gaucamole
Ingredients
3 large ripe Haas avocados
1/4 c white onion finely chopped
1 serrano chile, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
2 T of fresh lime juice
1 t of kosher salt
1/4 C of chopped cilantro
Toasted Pepitas
Find the directions here at Bon Appetit.
4. Bacon Spinach Dip
Ingredients
10 slices bacon
1 oz.(8-oz.) block cream cheese, softened
1/3 c.mayonnaise
1/3 c.sour cream
1 tsp.garlic powder
1 tsp.paprika
1 lb.frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed of excess liquid
1 c.freshly grated Parmesan
1 c.shredded mozzarella, divided
1 baguette, sliced and toasted
Find the directions here at Delish.
5. Pull Apart Garlic Bread Pizza Dip
Ingredients
3 c. shredded mozzarella, divided
2(8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened
1 c. ricotta
1/3 c. plus 2 tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan, divided
1 tbsp.Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp.crushed red pepper flakes
Kosher salt
pizza sauce
1 c.mini pepperoni
2(16-oz.) cans refrigerated biscuits (such as Pillsbury Grands)
1/4 c.extra-virgin olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp.freshly chopped parsley
Find the directions here at Delish.