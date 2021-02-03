5 Dip Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

5. Pull Apart Garlic Bread Pizza Dip

Ingredients

3 c. shredded mozzarella, divided

2(8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened

1 c. ricotta

1/3 c. plus 2 tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan, divided

1 tbsp.Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp.crushed red pepper flakes

Kosher salt

pizza sauce

1 c.mini pepperoni

2(16-oz.) cans refrigerated biscuits (such as Pillsbury Grands)

1/4 c.extra-virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp.freshly chopped parsley

Find the directions here at Delish.