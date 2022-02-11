Smyrna Police Searching for Vehicle that Struck a Pedestrian and Fled the Scene

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is searching for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

On Wednesday, February 02, 2022, at 5:55 p.m., SPD was notified that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on Mitchell Avenue at Fairview Avenue in Smyrna, TN. The vehicle left the scene without stopping. The pedestrian was severely injured in the incident.

It is believed that the vehicle may have damage on the right front corner; however, the extent of the damage is unknown. The vehicle may be a darker colored Dodge Charger, or a similar type vehicle.

SPD is asking the person who was driving this vehicle, or anyone who has information concerning the vehicle or driver, to please contact Detective Steve Martin, (615) 267-5432 or [email protected].