2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 1

It’s finally here. Tennessee high school football game week 1 has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

*Games are on Friday, unless otherwise noted

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central at James Lawson

Harpeth at White House Heritage

Kirkwood at Sycamore

Davidson County

Lebanon at Antioch

Cane Ridge at Mt. Juliet (Thu)

Glencliff at Stratford

Cheatham Co. at James Lawson

Hunters Lane at Maplewood

Nashville Overton at Father Ryan

McGavock at Hillsboro

IMG Academy at Lipscomb Academy

Pearl Cohn at MBA

Ensworth at Union City

CPA at Brentwood Academy (Sat)

Nashville Christian at Davidson Academy

Kenwood at FRA

Goodpasture at ECS

Dickson County

Dickson County High at Creek Wood High

Maury County

Marshall Co. at Columbia

Mt Pleasant at Wayne Co.

Summit at Spring Hill

Robertson County

Harpeth at White House Heritage

Greenbrier at Springfield

McEwen at Jo Byrns

East Robertson at Liberty Creek

Rutherford County

Brentwood at Blackman

Providence Christian at Eagleville

West Creek at La Vergne

Middle Tennessee Christian at Columbia Academy

Independence at Oakland

Smyrna at Riverdale

Rockvale at Nolensville

Siegel at Shelbyville (Thu)

Sumner County

Station Camp at Beech

Hendersonville at Gallatin

White House at Portland

Macon Co. at Westmoreland (Sat)

East Nashville at Pope John Paul II

Williamson County

CPA at Brentwood Academy (Sat)

Battle Ground Academy at Knoxville Webb

Brentwood High at Blackman

Franklin at Centennial

Fairview at East Hickman

Freedom Prep at Grace Christian

Independence at Oakland

Rockvale at Nolensville

Page at Giles Co.

Alcoa at Ravenwood

Summit at Spring Hill

Wilson County

Wilson Central at Rossview

Forrest at Watertown

Cane Ridge at Mt. Juliet (Thu)

Lebanon at Antioch

Green Hill at Clarksville Northeast