2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 1

It’s finally here. Tennessee high school football game week 1 has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
*Games are on Friday, unless otherwise noted
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central at James Lawson
Harpeth at White House Heritage
Kirkwood at Sycamore
Davidson County
Lebanon at Antioch
Cane Ridge at Mt. Juliet (Thu)
Glencliff at Stratford
Hunters Lane at Maplewood
Nashville Overton at Father Ryan
McGavock at Hillsboro
IMG Academy at Lipscomb Academy
Pearl Cohn at MBA
Ensworth at Union City
Nashville Christian at Davidson Academy
Kenwood at FRA
Goodpasture at ECS
Dickson County
Dickson County High at Creek Wood High
Maury County
Marshall Co. at Columbia
Mt Pleasant at Wayne Co.
Summit at Spring Hill
Robertson County
Greenbrier at Springfield
McEwen at Jo Byrns
East Robertson at Liberty Creek
Rutherford County
Brentwood at Blackman
Providence Christian at Eagleville
West Creek at La Vergne
Middle Tennessee Christian at Columbia Academy
Independence at Oakland
Smyrna at Riverdale
Rockvale at Nolensville
Siegel at Shelbyville (Thu)
Sumner County
Station Camp at Beech
Hendersonville at Gallatin
White House at Portland
Macon Co. at Westmoreland (Sat)
East Nashville at Pope John Paul II
Williamson County
CPA at Brentwood Academy (Sat)
Battle Ground Academy at Knoxville Webb
Brentwood High at Blackman
Franklin at Centennial
Fairview at East Hickman
Freedom Prep at Grace Christian
Page at Giles Co.
Alcoa at Ravenwood
Wilson County
Wilson Central at Rossview
Forrest at Watertown
Green Hill at Clarksville Northeast