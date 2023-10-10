Zach Bryan’s ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ is Coming to Nissan Stadium in 2024

Zach Bryan’s The Quittin Time Tour is coming to Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 29, 2024.
The Oklahoman Son is heading south with Turnpike Troubadours and Levi Turner. Register now for Verified Fan Presale access and secure your opportunity to buy tickets on October 18.
Zach Bryan just closed out Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin in September. Loyal fans waited hours ahead of the festival open gates to secure their spot front row to see Bryan take to the stage that evening. Bryan performed for two hours with a host of special guest including War and Treaty, Noah Kahan, and The Lumineers.