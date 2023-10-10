Rutherford County Emergency Communications Director Wins National Award

Director Cassie Lowery of the Rutherford County Emergency Communications District recently earned the Sen. Joe Haynes Award from the Tennessee Emergency Number Association.

The Sen. Joe Haynes Award honors and recognizes people who demonstrate outstanding performance to enhance the public safety profession, advocate for 911 and its advancement in Tennessee and contributes to TENA’s goals and mission.

“I am honored to have been nominated and selected by my peers to receive an award bearing Senator Joe Haynes’ name,” Lowery said. “What began as a 9-1-1 job many years ago turned into a career that I am passionate about to this day.”

The Public Safety Telecommunicators/Dispatchers are the 1st first responders who determine the next step for the 9-1-1 call, she said. Their decision makes a difference in how each call is processed and who responds.

“They receive little recognition for the job they do, probably because they are located within the 9-1-1 Center, even though they virtually respond to each call,” Lowery said. “I hope that my actions make a difference for our citizens and my fellow first responders.”

She has dedicated her life work to 911 for almost 30 years.

Lowery serves as the National Emergency Number Association’s Board as the Southeastern Regional Director. She represents 12 state chapters and U.S. territories in the Atlantic region, the Caribbean Island Nations, Mexico and the nations in Central America and South America.

She serves on multiple national committees and is the liaison to the primary committees of NENA.

Lowery served as secretary of TENA’s Board of Directors for six years and served on the Budget Committee and the Election Committee.

She served on the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board’s Financial Study Committee and the Policy Committee.

Lowery launched her 911 career at a telecommunicator for La Vergne Police Department. She worked as a communications training officer and instructor.

She advanced to the RCECD 911 office as the master street address guide coordinator in 2000. Lowery was promoted assistant director in 2011 where she served until 2022 when she was promoted as director.