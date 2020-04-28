Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A woman remains in critical but stable condition after being shot inside her car Thursday on Veterans Parkway near Murfreesboro, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

The woman, who is not being identified yet, is recovering in the hospital.

Detective Jamin Humphress said the woman was driving her car when shot at about 11:15 a.m. between the state Route 96 West (Franklin Road) intersection of Veterans Parkway and the Kings Ridge subdivision.

He is checking leads but needs more information.

“If anyone was in the area at the time and may have seen something, even if they don’t think it was significant, please call me and leave a message and a call back number,” Humphress said. “Any information can help.”

His desk number is 615-904-3054.

