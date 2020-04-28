Charlotte Gasaway – Age 60 of Smyrna, TN. April 26, 2020.

Preceded in death by husband, Steve Gasaway; father, William Kelly; and brother, Robert “Rocky” Kelly. Survived by daughter, Stacy Gasaway; son, Matthew Hallums; grandchildren, Keegan Hallums, Darren Hallums, Triniti Cardin, Kaleb Cardin and Ethan Hallums; mother, Jean Kelly; sisters, Patsy Evans, Judy Hendrix and Nita Brake; brothers, John Leonard Kelly and Ricky Kelly.

Family graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.