School Closures for Tuesday, January 18, 2022:

Rutherford County Schools

Because of secondary road conditions in the south and southwest portions of the county, all Rutherford County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The central office will open one-hour late. Also, the School Board meeting to discuss rezoning will still be held as scheduled Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Stay Weather Aware With Our Live Radar