Custom cabinetry in your kitchen and bath can make a breathtaking statement and allow your personality to shine. For this, French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc proudly offers the Wynnbrooke line of frameless cabinetry to their customers.

Practical but Never Ordinary

Wynnbrooke is committed to making cabinets that are beautifully simple and simply beautiful. Always made in America, this popular frameless cabinet uses full-access international construction methods which delivers wider drawers and up to 15% more overall storage. With full customization of the height, depth and width of your cabinets, you’re sure to get cabinets you’ll love using for years to come.

The American Collection

Wynnbrooke knows how stressful remodeling or building a home can be. It’s easy to succumb to decision fatigue. While other manufacturers boast seemingly endless options, Wynnbrooke approaches custom cabinetry differently. Instead of overwhelming you with too many choices, the cabinetmaker opts for simplicity and clean lines which fits perfectly with today’s latest design trends.

Each collection is filled with exceptional, timeless looks. The American Collection has 15 choices of door fronts. But simple doesn’t mean limited. With ample selections in finishes, textures, woods and custom paint options, including the Sherwin Williams fan book, you can fully customize the look of your kitchen and bath for a striking and personal look.

Upgraded Craftsmanship Always Included

Some companies like to boast about upgrades, then nickel-and-dime you for each one. Wynnbrooke insists on doing things differently by including upgraded materials and features as standard. Upgrades include:

Solid wood dovetail on drawers and optional pull-out shelves

Soft close, full extension drawer guides

Fully concealed soft-close hinges, with 6-way easy adjustment

¾” thick furniture board end panels, tops, bottoms and shelves

3” stiles and rails on all mortise and tenon wood doors

