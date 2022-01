The 2022 TSSAA Bowling Championship will take place at Smyrna Bowling Center on January 19-21.

Wednesday, January 19th

7:30 AM Gates Open

8:30 AM Division I Boys’ Individual Semifinals Division I Girls’ Individual Semifinals

12:30 PM Division II Boys’ Individual Semifinals Division II Girls’ Individual Semifinals

3:30 PM Division I & Division II Individual Championships

Thursday, January 20th

7:30 AM Gates Open

9:00 AM Division I Boys’ Team Quarterfinals (Lanes 31-52) Division II Boys’ Team Quarterfinals (Lanes 1-22)

1:00 PM Division I Girls’ Team Quarterfinals (Lanes 31-52) Division II Girls’ Team Quarterfinals (Lanes 1-22)

Friday, January 21st

7:30 AM Gates Open

9:00 AM Division I Boys’ Team Semifinals (Lanes 39-42; 43-46) Division II Boys’ Team Semifinals (Lanes 19-22; 23-26) Division I Girls’ Team Semifinals (Lanes 27-30; 31-34) Division II Girls’ Team Semifinals (Lanes 7-10; 11-14)

1:00 PM Division I Boys’ Team Championship (Lanes 47-50) Division I Girls’ Team Championship (Lanes 35-38) Division II Boys’ Team Championship (Lanes 15-18) Division II Girls’ Team Championship (Lanes 3-6) Unified Bowling Invitational Tournament (Lanes 23-30)

Admissions fees are $12 a day if you use GoFan and $15 a day if you purchase tickets at the gate. You can also purchase a $30 pass for each day from GoFan as well.

Schools from across the state will compete at Smyrna Bowling Center for the 21st year. The Division II bracket has been set. Once the Division I sectionals are completed the 2022 State Tournament will be ready to go. Below is the matchups set for Division II starting on Thursday, January 20th.