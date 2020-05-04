Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this May 2020 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and Hulu.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of May 2020. Highlights this month include Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2, Riverdale: Season 4, and Uncut Gems. Read More
May brings new Amazon Original Series and Movies including new series Upload, the second season of Homecoming, four-part docuseries The Last Narc, The Vast of Night (2020), Seberg (2020), Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal comedy special, and The Goldfinch (2019). Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2020. Read More
From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in May 2020. Read More
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in May 2020. Read More