What's New to Streaming RS

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this May 2020 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and Hulu.

1New on Netflix: May 2020

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of May 2020. Highlights this month include Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2, Riverdale: Season 4, and Uncut Gems. Read More

2Coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2020

May brings new Amazon Original Series and Movies including new series Upload, the second season of Homecoming, four-part docuseries The Last Narc, The Vast of Night (2020), Seberg (2020), Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal comedy special, and The Goldfinch (2019). Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2020. Read More

3Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2020

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in May 2020. Read More

4Everything Coming to Disney Plus in May 2020

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in May 2020. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here