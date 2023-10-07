Whataburger’s Chili Cheese Burger & Fries Return

October 3, 2023 – Packed with fresh, bold ingredients, the Whataburger Chili Cheese lineup makes its triumphant return! Available for a limited time only, these fan-favorite offerings, where fiery passion meets comforting warmth, are made for those chili nights.

Savor the flavor as you bite into two fresh, 100% beef patties layered with crunchy corn chips, Whataburger’s own chili, melty American cheese, crisp onions and Original Mustard piled high on a toasted five-inch bun. Also available in the Jr. size, the Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger delivers a party in your mouth with every bite.

Take Whataburger’s perfectly crispy fries, layer with the brand’s own beef chili and fancy shredded cheddar jack cheese, and you’ve got yourself the ultimate comfort food companion.

“The Chili Cheese Burger and Chili Cheese Fries take comfort food to a whole new dimension,” said Whataburger Corporate Chef James Sanchez. “It’s the classic Whataburger experience reimagined with a new cast of unbeatable flavors. Our commitment to innovation, quality and taste is on full display here.”

They’re back for a limited time only! Enjoy Whataburger’s Chili Cheese lineup while you can.

Pricing and availability vary by market.

Curbside pickup and delivery are options on the Whataburger App and at Whataburger.com. Customers who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and getting special offers.

Source: Whataburger

