Tuesday, September 6, 2022
NewsTennessee

What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

Andrea Hinds
By Andrea Hinds
The body of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher has been found four days after she was abducted. Fletcher was abducted during her morning run last Friday, reports multiple news outlets.

Memphis Police reported Monday that a body was found at a home in the 1600 block of Victor and Tuesday confirmed the body to be that of 34-hear-old Eliza Fletcher.

WREG (Memphis) reporter Shay Arthur shared photos of crime scene surrounding the Memphis home where police discovered Fletcher’s body.

A suspect arrested Cleotha Abston, 38 is facing First Degree Murder and First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Kidnapping charges. According to CNN, Abston will be arraigned Wednesday.

Things We’ve Learned About Eliza Fletcher

Fletcher was a mother of two and a kindergarten teacher in Memphis and attended school in Nashville. She was a graduate of Belmont University, earning her Master of Arts in Teaching degree, from the Nashville university in 2012.

 

Fletcher’s grandfather, the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, ran Orgill Inc., a $3.2 billion private hardware supply company that currently employs more than 5,500 people, reports The New York Post.

Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University
