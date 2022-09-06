Predators, Vanderbilt Athletics to Host Smashville Showdown

Nashville Predators players and student-athletes from Vanderbilt University will take part in the inaugural Smashville Showdown at Hawkins Field at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 19 prior to the start of the team’s training camp ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season. The charity event will benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and Vanderbilt Athletics and will feature players from the Predators and various Vanderbilt student-athletes participating in a home run derby and softball game at Hawkins Field, home of the Commodore baseball program.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Vanderbilt University and bring our two organizations together for a unique project benefitting the local community,” Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun for Predators fans to see their favorite players trade their hockey helmets for batting helmets and step up to the plate alongside Vanderbilt student-athletes, all while helping a great cause. We hope this event will make a big impact in our community and be a staple of our preseason schedule for years to come.”

“Needless to say, we are thrilled to collaborate with the Nashville Predators on what we both hope to make an annual event for the community,” Vanderbilt Baseball General Manager and Chief of Staff Brooks Webb said. “This has been a vision for several years now, and it will be an exciting evening watching some of the best from the Predators and Vanderbilt on Hawkins Field become a reality.”

Tickets to attend the inaugural event are on sale here for $25 each, with proceeds benefitting the Predators Foundation, the Vandy United Fund as well as several local charitable organizations. Afterward, the Predators Foundation will also auction off items worn and used by the participants in the event, including shirts, hats and bats.

Hawkins Field will play host to the Predators under the lights after welcoming the team for a players-only home run derby during last season’s training camp. The Smashville Showdown will be comprised of two different events – a home run derby followed by a softball game with mixed teams of Predators players and Vanderbilt student-athletes. Predators Head Coach John Hynes and Vanderbilt Baseball Head Coach Tim Corbin will serve as the official coaches for the two softball teams, with mascots GNASH and Mr. C standing in as their assistants.

Additionally, Predators broadcasters Chris Mason and Lyndsay Rowley and in-arena host Wayne D will be live from Hawkins Field bringing fans closer to the action with on-field interviews during the event.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to NashvillePredators.com and VUCommodores.com for any further information regarding the event.