Tuesday, September 6, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCrimeRutherford County Man Arrested for Multiple Charges Following Labor Day Domestic Disturbance
CrimeNewsRutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Rutherford County Man Arrested for Multiple Charges Following Labor Day Domestic Disturbance

Press Release
By Press Release
0
173
Kenneth Gibbs, 42,
Kenneth Gibbs, 42

Rutherford County, TN–(September 6, 2022) Rutherford County Fire Rescue’s (RCFR) Fire Marshal’s Office and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested Kenneth Gibbs, 42, of Rutherford County on Monday, September 5 and charged him with attempted aggravated arson, attempted vandalism, and additional charges by RCSO.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. on Labor Day after the RCSO responded to a reported domestic disturbance on McElroy Road in Readyville.

RCFR Fire Marshal’s Office with the assistance of task force members from the City of La Vergne Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives (ATF), responded due to reports of an attempt to set fire to the residence. Concluding a joint investigation by the task force and RCSO, Gibbs was charged, arrested, and booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $43,000 bond. His hearing is set for November 7.

Previous articleWhat We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
Press Release
Press Releasehttps://rutherfordsource.com
This is a press release submitted to Rutherford Source. Rutherford Source is your personal portal to all things Rutherford County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.