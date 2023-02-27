Weekly Forecast 2-27-3-3,2023 Winds, Rain, Storms

Another wet week is on tap for Middle Tennessee. And the winds return with a Wind Advisory to begin your work week. The good news is temperatures will remain mild. We will also be monitoring a chance of localized flooding by week’s end.

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023 TNZ005>009-023>030-056-057-059-062-261600- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0007.230227T1200Z-230228T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne 219 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely before noon, then a slight chance of drizzle after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 61. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight A slight chance of showers or drizzle before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North northeast wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%.