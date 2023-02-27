What to Expect When You Attend an Event at TPAC

Tennessee Performing Arts often called TPAC was founded in 1980 and is located in downtown Nashville. For over four decades, TPAC has welcomed more than 14 million audience members and served more than 2 million students, educators, and adults with performances, teacher resources, professional development opportunities, classroom residencies, and enrichment programs.

Performances you can see include Broadway at TPAC series; purposefully-curated series in Dance, Theatre, and Family programming; a wide variety of special engagements, and the productions of three resident artistic companies – Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre.

Here’s what you need to know before you attend an event at TPAC.