What to Expect When You Attend an Event at TPAC

Tennessee Performing Arts often called TPAC was founded in 1980 and is located in downtown Nashville. For over four decades, TPAC has welcomed more than 14 million audience members and served more than 2 million students, educators, and adults with performances, teacher resources, professional development opportunities, classroom residencies, and enrichment programs.
Performances you can see include Broadway at TPAC series; purposefully-curated series in Dance, Theatre, and Family programming; a wide variety of special engagements, and the productions of three resident artistic companies – Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre.
Here’s what you need to know before you attend an event at TPAC.
- You can purchase tickets to shows at TPAC.org or by visiting the box office located at 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville.
- TPAC offers limited view seats- meaning you won’t be able to see the entire stage. For many fans the limited view is not a problem, and the tickets are clearly labeled at time of purchase. Limited view seating varies event to event and could be something as small as a tiny corner of the stage being blocked from view.
- Be on time for your scheduled performance-the policy for late seating is at the discretion of the production company and varies by show. Some production companies require audience members to “hold” outside the theater until an appropriate time in the performance.
- If a show is designated 18+ or 21+ you will need to show ID at the door.
- Depending on the show, you may not be allowed to bring drinks and food inside the theater.
- TPAC is a non-smoking facility. There are designated smoking areas outside of the venue.
- Policies for non-professional cameras and mobile devices vary for each production. For some productions, the use of cameras and recording devices is strictly prohibited by contracts with the performing artists and organizations.
- Every patron must have a ticket, regardless of age. Unless young children are the primary audience, TPAC recommends against bringing babies and young children to performances. Some shows may have an age limit due to content, and any persons who do not meet the required age will not be allowed entry.
- If you are unable to print your tickets at home, the box office can print your tickets the day of show or you can download the TPAC mobile app to access tickets.
- TPAC is an accessible facility with a variety of services. Their services include wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking, assisted listening devices, open captioning, American Sign Language, audio description, and large print and Braille programs.