WEEKEND WEATHER 8-18-20-2023 The Heat Is On

Anddddd it’s back…. The heat will be turned up by Sunday and a look ahead says it’s going to get hotter next week. Hydrate…Check your pets…Check the elderly…find a pool, river, pond or creek.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 93. South southeast wind around 5 mph.