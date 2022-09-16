Friday, September 16, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCollege SportsWeekend Football Forecast 9-16-18,2022
College SportsHigh SchoolsPro SportsTennesseeWeather

Weekend Football Forecast 9-16-18,2022

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
0
57

A Look At this weekend’s Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking the counties below:



Today
Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Previous articleBACK OPEN: Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County
Next articleMTSU Breaks Ground on $7.1 Million Outdoor Tennis Complex
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.