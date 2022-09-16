Weekend Football Forecast 9-16-18,2022

A Look At this weekend’s Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking the counties below:







Today Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind around 5 mph.