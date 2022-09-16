Friday, September 16, 2022
BACK OPEN: Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County
Rutherford County
Traffic

BACK OPEN: Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County

By Michael Carpenter
Update 7:26 AM -I-24 WB in Murfreesboro is back OPEN.

A fatal accident Friday morning September 16, 2022 involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV

THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7 AM.

WSMV and THP went on to say that the semi-truck crashed with a passenger vehicle around 3:30 AM on Friday and 1 person is confirmed dead. The accident occurred at Highway 231/Church Street exit ramp.

