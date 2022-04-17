The good news is that storms will be relatively calm. There could be some localized flooding with some of the heavier rains.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Sunday Afternoon A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 59. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.