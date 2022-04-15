Many begin a 3-Day weekend and it looks pretty good for your Good Friday!

Still watching your Easter Sunday , but looks like showers and storms will hold off until that evening. More on that tomorrow.

As for your Good Friday forecast:

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.