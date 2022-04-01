Happy April Fools Day!!!

No snow…Also, no 80 degree weather. Not a bad day, but perfect for shenanigators and pranksters.

Looking ahead to the weekend, winds return Saturday and your Sunday looks calmer and pleasant.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Here is your Friday forecast:

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.