From NashvilleSC.com The U.S. Men’s National Team is Qatar bound.

Following a 2-0 loss on Wednesday night at Costa Rica, the U.S. has officially qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman captained the U.S. in the final match of qualifying.

Throughout qualifying, Zimmerman has been a stalwart for the U.S. The team boasts a 6W-2L-2D record, a +10 goal differential and five clean sheets with Zimmerman starting or appearing in World Cup Qualifying. In the final window of qualifying, Zimmerman stepped up to help the U.S. earn a 0-0 draw at Mexico and a 5-1 win over Panama that helped seal qualification.

Zimmerman also contributed to the qualifying process on the offensive end, scoring a goal against Honduras in a 3-0 win on Feb. 2.

Canada and Mexico will join the U.S. from Concacaf at the World Cup. Costa Rica will face New Zealand in an inter-confederation playoff in June for a chance to play in the World Cup.