WEATHER ALERT- 10-14,2022 RED FLAG WARNING

Red Flag Warning

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 630 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 ...Dry and Windy Conditions Today... .A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several counties west of the Cumberland Plateau and north of I-40. RH values will fall into the low 20s and winds will gust 25-30 mph this afternoon. TNZ005>009-023>030-059-062-141930- /O.NEW.KOHX.FW.W.0003.221014T1130Z-221015T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Williamson- Rutherford- 630 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 023, 024, 025, 026, 027, 028, 029, 030, 059, AND 062... The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 005 Stewart, 006 Montgomery, 007 Robertson, 008 Sumner, 009 Macon, 023 Houston, 024 Humphreys, 025 Dickson, 026 Cheatham, 027 Davidson, 028 Wilson, 029 Trousdale, 030 Smith, 059 Williamson and 062 Rutherford. * WINDS...Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.