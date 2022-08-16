Tuesday, August 16, 2022
WEATHER 8-16-17,2022: Cooler Temps and Slight Chance of Rain

Clark Shelton
Looks like this will be a theme for the rest of your work week. This weekend will see storm chances increase.
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

