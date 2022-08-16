Five-Year-Old Boy Suffers Fatal Gunshot Wound at Lee Victory Recreation Park Monday

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m, a five-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound at Lee Victory Recreation Park in the area of the basketball courts.

The child was later pronounced deceased at Stonecrest Medical Center ER. Based on multiple witness statements and evidence at the scene, at this time it appears to be a tragic accident. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

The gun believed to be involved was recovered at the scene. Until all family members have been notified no names will be released.

The Town of Smyrna just sent out a release sending their condolences.

On behalf of the Mayor, Town Council and the citizens of Smyrna, our deepest heartfelt condolences go out to the family in this devastating loss. “The death of a child is inconceivable and our hearts are shattered by this tragedy. The Smyrna community extends prayers of comfort and healing for all involved,” stated Mayor Mary Esther Reed. We deeply appreciate the emergency personnel who responded to this tragedy. At this time the investigation is still active.