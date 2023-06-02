Wanted Man in Rutherford Co., Nashville Captured in Mt. Juliet

A wanted man out of Rutherford County and Nashville was found in Mt. Juliet Thursday evening.

Police say the man was involved in a hit-and-run near Old Pleasant Grove Road and ran from the scene.

The hit-and-run crash suspect was wanted out of Nashville and Rutherford County for the following offenses:

Rutherford County warrants- robbery, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash x2, child abuse, possession of a weapon by a felon, theft up to $1000, violation of a protection order, criminal impersonation, and evading.

Metro-Nashville warrants- 2 felony warrants for probation violations (original charge of possession of cocaine)

The suspect from the hit-and-run crash was found hiding inside the Cheddar’s restaurant women’s bathroom in Mt. Juliet.

He was taken into custody.