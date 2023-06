CMA Fest is just around the corner taking place June 8 until June 11th. After all the day events on Broadway have ended, the nighttime shows at Nissan Stadium begin, taking place Thursday night through Sunday night. Artists scheduled to perform include Carly Pearce, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Cody Johnson and more.

