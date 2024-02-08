Vols Take Down LSU, 88-68



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – February 7, 2024 The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team posted its second straight wire-to-wire triumph with an 88-68 decision Wednesday night against LSU.

Fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht paced all scorers with 27 points for sixth-ranked Tennessee (17-5, 7-2 SEC), which led by as many as 26 points at a sold-out Food City Center.

Junior guard Jordan Gainey scored a season-high 18 points, finishing 6-of-9 from the field, 3-of-6 on 3-pointers and a perfect 3-of-3 at the line. His six made field goals tied a season high, as did his three assists and three steals.

Zeigler concluded the evening with 17 points, a game-best nine assists and a career-high-tying five steals, the latter the top mark by a Volunteer in 2023-24. The Long Island, N.Y., native recorded a near identical shooting mark to Gainey, going 6-of-9 overall, 3-of-6 on 3-from long range and hitting both his free throws. Junior forward Jonas Aidoo added 10 points and a co-game-leading three blocks.

Baker led the Tigers with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting and he pulled down eight rebounds. Senior forward Derek Fountain had 11 points on a 4-of-6 clip and grabbed seven rebounds, while fifth-year guard Trae Hannibal logged eight points and a game-leading 11 rebounds.

The Volunteers limited graduate student guard Jordan Wright, the Tigers’ co-leading scorer entering the night, to just nine points on 3-of-16 shooting, including a 1-of-7 mark from beyond the arc.

Source: UT Sports

