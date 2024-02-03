Vols Baseball Slated to Have 12 Regular Season Games Televised in 2024

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference, in conjunction with ESPN, announced the 2024 college baseball television broadcast schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

Tennessee, which enters the year ranked as high as No. 8 in the country, is slated to have 12 of its regular-season games televised live on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network), while the remainder of the Vols’ home contests and conference road games will be streamed digitally on SEC Network+, WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app. Seven of those 12 televised games will be played in Knoxville at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

UT fans will also be able to watch the Big Orange during their opening weekend trip to Arlington, Texas for the Shriners Children’s College Showdown presented by Kubota at Globe Life Field. All three contests will be streamed online through FloBaseball, which requires a subscription.

Tennessee’s full schedule with game times and TV designations can be found on the official baseball schedule page by clicking HERE. Please note that games times are listed in eastern time and are subject to change due to weather and other factors. Fans are encouraged to check the baseball schedule page on UTSports.com for the most updated game times.

In addition to the already scheduled TV games, six wildcard games during the final weekend of the regular season (May 16-18) will be selected to air on the SEC Network and ESPN2.

All 17 games of the SEC Tournament are slated to be televised, as well. The first 16 games will be broadcast on the SEC Network, while the championship game will air on ESPN2.

The complete list of TV games for the Vols’ 2024 season can be seen below. All times are listed in eastern time.

Saturday, March 16 at Alabama – 12 PM (SECN)

Sunday, March 17 at Alabama – 2 PM (SECN)

Saturday, March 30 vs. Georgia – 5 PM (SECN)

Sunday, March 31 vs. Georgia – 2 PM (SECN)

Friday, April 12 vs. LSU – 7:30 PM (ESPNU)

Saturday, April 13 vs. LSU – 5:30 PM (SECN)

Sunday, April 14 vs. LSU – 3 PM (SECN)

Thursday, April 25 vs. Missouri – 7 PM (SECN)

Saturday, April 27 vs. Missouri – 12 PM (SECN)

Thursday, May 2 at Florida – 7 PM (ESPN2)

Saturday, May 11 at Vanderbilt – 3 PM (SECN)

Sunday, May 12 at Vanderbilt – 3 PM (ESPN2)

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News