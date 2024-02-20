Lipscomb Volleyball Finalizes 2024 Spring Schedule

NASHVILLE – February 19, 2024 – Head Coach Brandon Rosenthal and Lipscomb Volleyball have unveiled their upcoming 2024 spring schedule. Both home matches will be open to the public.

“I am extremely excited by our 2024 Spring slate. First off, to have a chance to play two matches in Allen Arena this spring is extremely exciting,” said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal would go on to say, “Coming off a championship run last year, I believe we have an awesome chance to make a similar run in the fall. The competition this spring is a prime example of what we need to push this program.”

Reflecting on last season and looking ahead to next fall, Rosenthal commented, “I’m proud of the work that we have put in and have no doubt that this will help prepare us for the fall. It is my hope that the great fans and record attendance that we saw in 2023 will only continue to grow.”

The Bisons will first host Tennessee on Saturday, March 2nd at 1:30 p.m. CT. They will then travel to the bluegrass to take on another SEC foe in, the Kentucky Wildcats, with the matchup being played in Elizabethtown on March 29th.

Lipscomb will host MTSU on Sunday, April 7th at 2 p.m. CT, and then conclude their spring play with a trip to Louisville, Kentucky, to take part in the KIVA College Spring Tournament on Saturday, April 13th.

FULL SPRING SCHEDULE:

3/2 vs. Tennessee 1:30 p.m. CT

3/29 @ Kentucky (Elizabethtown, Ky.)

4/7 vs. MTSU 2 p.m. CT

4/13 @ KIVA College Tournament

For more coverage of Lipscomb Volleyball, follow LUV on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram @lipscombvball.

Source: Lipscomb

More Sports News