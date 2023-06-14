VIDEO: Man Accused of Stalking 18-Year-Old Woman in Murfreesboro

Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a stalking/aggravated assault case.

An 18-year-old Murfreesboro woman reported to police that the unidentified man has been following and watching her.

On May 29, the woman went to Walmart with her father and uncle. While in the store with her uncle, she noticed the man watching her while shopping. The same man supposedly followed her to the self-checkout registers.

As she left the store, the man was at the grocery entrance near the cart corral still watching. The woman called her father who was waiting in the car to let him know what was going on.

The woman and her father went back inside the store and the man was still there. The father confronted him about watching and following his daughter. The unidentified man pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the father.

The unknown man left the business in a dark-color sedan, possibly a Tesla Model 3 or hatchback. The woman also reported to police she noticed who appeared to be the same man parked outside a residence apparently watching her about a month prior.

Please contact Detective Justin Fugate at 629-201-5635 if you know this man.