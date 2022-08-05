Friday, August 5, 2022
CrimeMurfreesboroNews

Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Fatal Accident Closes E. Main Street from Rutherford Blvd. to Twin Oak Dr.

By Source Staff
UPDATE: Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators are in search of the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup who may be a vital witness in the pedestrian fatal that occurred at 10:25 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. At the request of the victim’s family, no additional details about the accident will be released at this time. No school bus involved in this incident. East Main was reopened to traffic around 1:30 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT E. Main Street from Rutherford Blvd. to Twin Oak Dr. is closed while accident investigators investigate a vehicle vs pedestrian fatal accident. Please seek an alternate route.

Local Traffic Map

