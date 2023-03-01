United Way Collecting Bedtime Book Kits for Children in Need

United Way is seeking community support to collect bedtime book kits for children ages birth to five through the Bedtime Books Day of Action—now through March 31. Here’s how to help:

Make a kit (or several!). Gather your family and stop by your favorite local book store. Together, you can make a difference in the life of a child in need.

Donate to the cause. You don’t have to run a collection drive to be a part of Bedtime Books. A simple $35 donation provides a kit to one child in our community.

Host a collection drive in your workplace or community group. Encourage your employees to purchase new children’s books from our list of pre-selected books, along with children’s toothbrushes, toothpaste and plush toys.

“For young children, bedtime is about more than just going to sleep,” said Brian Hassett, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Nashville. “It’s a time to talk, imagine and connect with those we love most. By giving parents and caregivers the tools to nurture their children at bedtime, we can help develop healthy habits and improve literacy skills that will last a lifetime.”

United Way of Greater Nashville created the Bedtime Books Day of Action to help families establish a healthy bedtime routine and set children up for future literacy success. Reading with children—from even the earliest ages—for at least 20 minutes a night is proven to increase crucial language development skills and critical thinking abilities.

Completed boxes should be delivered to First Horizon Park (19 Jr Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN 37219) on April 5 between 8:30 a.m. and noon. Individuals in need of assistance should call the 211 Helpline by dialing 2-1-1 or visit unitedwaygreaternashville.org/211-helpline.