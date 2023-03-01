Traffic Alert: Three Lanes Blocked on I-40 in Davidson County

An accident on I-40 in Davidson County has left multiple lanes closed, reports Fox17.
Three eastbound lanes on I-40 at exit 209B is blocked after a multi-car crash.
We will update this page when officials reopen the lanes.
STEER CLEAR TRAFFIC 🚨🚨 A multi-vehicle crash on I-40 Eastbound in Davidson at Exit 209B: US70S / US431 / BRDWY / DEMONBREUN ST is blocking the right eastbound lane of 3 lanes and the shoulder. https://t.co/8fqwQZ9vLj pic.twitter.com/CGa4kAwESn
— FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 1, 2023