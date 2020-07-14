Two Suspects Shoplift From Smyrna Target

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance with a theft.

On June 29, 2020, at approximately 12:35 p.m., two individuals shoplifted multiple items from Target, located at 803 Industrial Blvd in Smyrna.

The male was described as 5’8” – 6’, 180 – 200 pounds, and between 35 and 40 years of age.

The female was described as 5’4” – 5’6”, approximately 130 pounds, and between 25 and 30 years of age.

The individuals left the scene in a white Dodge SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Detective Steve Martin, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5432 or [email protected].

