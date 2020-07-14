Kala Hope Rollins, age 29, went to be with Jesus, July 12, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and attended World Outreach.

Kala was preceded in death by her grandparents, Trina and Bob Rollins. She is survived by her mother, Kelli Huyck; step-father, Tommy Huyck, grandparents, Theresa and Charlie Pitts; sisters, Kenzi Huyck, Kiara Huyck; aunt, Holli (James) Ortwein, Brittni Pitts; nieces, Megan King, Madison Travis, Miya Ortwein; and nephew, Braxten Pitts-Dodd.

Visitation with the family will be 12:30 until time of chapel service at 2:30 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Ezra Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Cothran Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home to help with the cost of her funeral.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.