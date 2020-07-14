City of La Vergne Alderman Matt Church has resigned from his seat effective immediately. The city council will consider approving a resolution at a special meeting on July 20 to accept the resignation and make it official.

According to his letter of resignation Mr. Church stated, “I believe it is in the best interest of my family and the City of La Vergne for me to resign from my position as Alderman. I am stepping aside at this time so that I will not be a distraction to the ongoing business for the City of La Vergne.”

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will accept applications to temporarily fill the vacant seat. The board will review applications and select a replacement at the August Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting. The position will be added to the November 2020 city election for a two-year term.

Anyone interested in applying for the position of Alderman can submit a letter of intent and resume to City Administrator Bruce Richardson, [email protected] or by dropping it off at La Vergne City Hall to his attention.

Mr. Church won his seat on the board in November 2018.