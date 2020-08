Detective are needing help identifying the two people who used a shovel to pry open the door to the Kwik Sak/Fat Guy’s BBQ on NW Broad St. on Aug. 9, 2020.

The two individuals stole cigarettes, energy drinks and beer. They also disconnected the camera system, but not before being captured on video. One of the suspects appears to have a lime green cast on his left arm.

Contact Detective James Wilkinson at 629-201-5612 or email [email protected] with any helpful information.

